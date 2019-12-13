SHC grants bail to Agha Siraj Durrani in assets case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted bail to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused named in assets beyond means reference case, ARY News reported.

Durrani has been directed to submit two surety bonds of Rs1 million each in the court. Agha Siraj Durani is facing corruption charges and currently in jail on judicial remand.

The other accused granted bail in the reference were, Agha Maseehuddin, Tufail Ahmed, Mitha Khan, Samshad Khatoon, Aslam Pervez, Zulfiqar Ali, Gulzar Ahmed and others.

The court also ruled out to strike down name of the accused from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart has been in jail in a NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet, the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

