KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to furnish comments on a plea for unblocking CNICs of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused persons in the assets beyond means case, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani along with his family members showed up before the court as it resumed hearing the case.

The speaker’s lawyer stated before the court that the CNICs of five accused are still blocked despite the fact that they have been granted bail. He requested the court to issue directives for the authorities concerned to unblock their CNICs.

The court directed the corruption watchdog to submit comments in this regard on May 30.

Agha Siraj Durrani was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on February 20 on charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income. In Dec, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered his release on bail.

The court ordered him to furnish a surety of Rs1 million and his passport to the court. It also ordered his name to be added to the Exit Control List.

His wife, four daughters and two sons are also named in the case.

