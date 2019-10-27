Agreement with govt on ‘Azadi March’ intact, says Maulana Fazl

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said an agreement that his party reached with the government on ‘Azadi March’ remains intact, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazl in a statement said they would abide by the agreement under which they will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector and not enter the red zone.

He clarified the agreement was reached with the Islamabad administration and not the government.

JUI-F leader Maulana Rashid Soomro also rejected reports that the party has called off the agreement.

How a question of the cancellation of an agreement with the government pops up, when no such a pact has been signed, he said, adding that they had submitted a request to the deputy commissioner for holding a public gathering in the federal capital.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who headed the government negotiation committee, should not take credit for the agreement as no application for the purpose was submitted to him, the JUI-F leader said.

Yesterday, the government and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee had agreed over a venue of the march in Islamabad.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak announced that they have reached an agreement under which the participants of ‘Azadi March’ will not enter the Islamabad’s red zone.

He said that the opposition parties will hold their protest demonstration near Sunday bazaar in H-9 sector in the federal capital and added, “Rehber Committee has assured the government for a peaceful protest.” The minister further revealed that the demonstration will not be prolonged.

