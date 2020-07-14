ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that locally-produced agricultural drones laced with crop-monitoring capability will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector.

In a Twitter post, he said the drones made in Pakistan have the ability to spray 16 litres of pesticide for 18 minutes at a stretch.

As per the past practice, the minister said, the entire crops had to be sprayed but now drone sensors help identify the affected areas which are then sprayed with insecticide.

یہ دونوں زرعی ڈرونز #MadeInPakistan ہیں،16لیٹر(pesticide)18منٹ تک اسپرے کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتے ہیں،پہلے پورا کھیت اسپرے کیا جاتا ہے اب سنسرز بتاتے ہیں کہ فصل کےکس حصے کو بیماری ہےاور صرف اس حصے پر اسپرے ہوتی ہے،کھیت کی مکمل مانیٹرنگ کی صلاحیت سےلیس ڈرونز زراعت میں نیا انقلاب ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/hXtA2pyPQB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2020

On July 7, the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) had announced that it has manufactured Pakistan-made drones to tackle locust swarms. Drones will be used to spray insecticides and pesticides on fields in the country. The NRTC said that ‘Made in Pakistan’ drones will be available in markets across the country at a very low cost.

