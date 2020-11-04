Ashiana housing scam: Court extends judicial remand of Ahad Cheema  

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) former Director General Ahad Cheema till 9th of November in Ashiana housing scam case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry postponed the hearing of Ashiana housing scam case without any proceedings until 9th of November as lawyers were on the strike.

Hearing of the case will resume on Monday during which the defence counsel will cross-examine the prosecution witness in the case, said sources.

Read More: More witnesses summoned in Ashiana housing scandal case

Earlier on September 8, an accountability court in Lahore had directed to produce more witnesses in Ashiana housing scandal case in the next hearing scheduled on Wednesday.

In the hearing, no witnesses had been presented before the court for recording their statements. The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had told the court that the witness excused appearing in the hearing due to the death of a relative.

The judge had asked the anti-corruption watchdog’s prosecutor to produce more witnesses in the case besides extending judicial remand of two accused, Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafiq.

Comments

comments