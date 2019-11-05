Ahad Cheema’s judicial remand extended till November 19

LAHORE: The judicial remand of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema on Tuesday, was extended till November 19 in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

Cheema was presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials before Lahore’s NAB court under strict security.

However, the proceedings were adjourned till November 19 due as the concerned judge was on holidays.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs600 million and had failed to satisfy the bureau regarding his sources of income.

Read more: After Ashiana Housing scam, another reference filed against Ahad Cheema

The properties owned by the ex-DG LDA allegedly include several plots in various housing schemes in Lahore and Islamabad, agricultural lands, flats, and houses. The properties were mostly registered in his mother, wife and other relatives’ names.

Cheema was arrested in February over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

NAB had filed a reference against Mr Cheema and five others in June, over their alleged role in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

