Ahad Raza Mir shares his instrumental version of national anthem

Pakistani celebrities celebrated August 14 with fervour in different ways. While many of them hoisted the Pakistani flag, Imran Ashraf was seen waving the flag infront of Quaid’s mausoleum and Ahad Raza Mir resorted to music to pay tribute to Pakistan.

The actor and singer shared his instrumental version of the national anthem. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video in which he can be seen playing it on the guitar.

After garnering a lot of love over a short span of time for his acting skills and good looks, the actor’s fans were impressed with this rendition.

Son of veteran actor, Asif Raza Mir, the 25-year-old made his singing debut in Coke Studio with Ko Ko Korina’s rendition which he sang along with Momina Mustehsan. Those who love the original beloved classic and first true pop song in Pakistan were quick to point out that this rendition didn’t live up to the expectations.

But the backlash didn’t deter Ahad from getting hold of his musical instruments again and presenting us with a beautiful version of the national anthem on the occasion of Independence Day.

