Ahmed Ali Butt pens heartfelt note on father’s death anniversary

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt remembered his late father in an emotional post eight years after his death.

Taking to Instagram, he penned a note for his father Haroon Rasheed Butt and wished he was still there to see his grandson, and how much of a resemblance they have.

The Parey Hut Love actor hopes to be as wonderful a dad as his own was. Butt thanked his father, who passed away in October 2011, for all his sacrifices as well.

“My dear Pappee (Gul G), 8 years have gone and thought I’d miss you a little less and think of you a little less but Allah has a funny way of showing us how our parents never leave even after they are gone. I see so much of you every day in my Son and how I wish you were here to see your grandson grow,” he wrote.

The 43-year-old actor added “I try to be the father that you were to me and I hope that I will live up to your expectations of the man you taught me to be. Thanks you for all your sacrifices and lessons you taught us, I love you Pappee. Allah bless your soul always.”

Comments

comments