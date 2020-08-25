Ahsan Iqbal forgets date, reaches court day earlier than slated hearing

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had to face an awkward situation on Tuesday when he reached the Islamabad accountability court only to be told that he has arrived a day earlier to attend the Narowal sports city case hearing.

The former federal minister arrived at the accountability court this morning to attend the hearing of the graft case instituted against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but was reminded by the court staff that the hearing is slated for August 26 (tomorrow).

Ahsan Iqbal, realising his mistake, returned back home.

Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sought more time from the accountability court to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal. Accepting its request, the court adjourned the hearing till August 26.

During the hearing, the judge asked the NAB officials as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not filed, to which they replied that they had sent the reference to Headquarters for approval.

Ahsan is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

