ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal till February 28, ARY News reported.

The former interior minister is facing charges of financial irregularities in Narowal Sports Complex construction.

Last month, PML-N lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal had moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

Read: Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City corruption case

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which is a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

