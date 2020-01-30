Ahsan Iqbal seeks bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal has moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek his bail in Narowal Sports City corruption case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A petition has been filed by Ahsan Iqbal in the high court to seek bail in Narowal Sports City Complex corruption case. The petition stated that Iqbal has not rejected to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It added that he had been arrested on December 19 when Iqbal appeared in an investigation session.

It read that the project was a matter related to a province which had been given approval at every forum. The petitioner said that he is not facing any illegal benefits or bribery, whereas, the anti-corruption watchdog has not filed any reference against Ahsan Iqbal.

The petition which makes the NAB chairman as the party sought bail of Ahsan Iqbal in the corruption case.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal. He had already filed a reply to a questionnaire given to him by the bureau previously.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

The anti-graft watchdog in a statement said it had received a complaint that the Narowal Sports City was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs6 billion, which is a violation of rules and had resulted in heavy losses to the national exchequer.

