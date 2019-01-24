AIG Amir Shaikh calls for joint efforts to resolve traffic issues

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General Police Dr Amir Shaikh has called for the joint efforts to resolve traffic related issues of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“The traffic related problems can be resolved if eight to nine concerned departments were start acting efficiently,” Karachi Police Chief Amir Shaikh said while talking to newsmen in Karachi here.

Mr Shaikh said license and number plate are important for the traffic enforcement in any country, but unfortunately 60 to 70 per cent populace of Karachi, even don’t have valid licenses.

He said Sindh government was recommended to induct traffic subject in the syllabus to create awareness among the people of the province.

Shedding the light on the importance of wearing helmets by the motorists, the AIG said, when he tried to enforce the rule, he was alleged for having a helmet factory.

“Number of causalities is high in the road accidents as compared to one in the terrorism incidents,” he contended.

He said school van owners are not ready to remove CNG cylinders from their vehicles.

Last week, a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday decided that district management boards will be set up in all six districts to resolve traffic issues.

