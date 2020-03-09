Aziz Memon murder: AIG Hyderabad Waliullah removed from post

KARACHI: The Sindh government has removed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Dr Waliullah on Monday, two days after he was replaced as the head of the JIT team probing the murder of journalist Aziz Memon, ARY NEWS reported.

The top Hyderabad cop was not given any charge in a police reshuffle on Monday and was directed to report to the provincial police headquarters.

The Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG) Hyderabad is now given additional charge to serves as AIG Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that family and journalist bodies had questioned the impartiality of the JIT after the police officer who declared the reported murder of the journalist natural occurrence had been appointed head of the probe body.

Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, tweeted the controversial cop’s appointment: “As requested by the family of murdered journalist Aziz Memon, JIT has been constituted by #SindhGovt. We believe in ensuring that justice is always done.”

AIG Hyderabad Waliullah had told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior that the journalist died due to natural causes.

In other changes made, Fida Hussain was appointed as DIG Sukkur replacing Iqbal Dara, who is directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.

DIG Hyderabad Saqib Ismail was replaced from his position by Zulfiqar Larak as the former was asked to report to CPO.

