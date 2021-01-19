SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani on Tuesday skipped a hearing of assets beyond known sources of income, ARY News reported.

Jakhrani’s advocate appeared before the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Sukkur and stated that his client has tested positive for the COVID-19 and unable to appear before the court.

He also presented the test report before the court. Meanwhile, the court while ordering Jakhrani to get tested for the COVID-19 from a private hospital, adjourned the further hearing of the case until February 16.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

Later, the accountability court’s judge adjourned the hearing till January 2.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.

