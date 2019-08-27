Singer Aima Baig receives Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz

Aima Baig has been awarded with Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz in recognition of her services to Pakistan’s music industry.

The singer received the accolade on Monday by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House, Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old singer shared the news with fans and expressed her gratitude.

“I honestly am still in the process of digesting this achievement because I never thought that my country would be so proud of me, and they would consider me this capable. Being considered as the pride of the country means everything to every Pakistani,” she wrote.

Many celebrities including Mahira Khan and Zara Noor Abbas congratulated her on this achievement.

“Congratulations love!!,” the Raees actor commented on the singer’s post.

Starlet Zara Noor said she is proud of a hardworking artist like Aima Baig.

So proud of you Aima baig for recieving Tamgha-e-Fakhre Imtiaz.

We must all be proud of her and our hardworking Artists. — Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) August 26, 2019

Aima rose to fame in a short span of time by winning hearts with her beautiful voice. The singer has represented Pakistan globally. She has many popular songs to her credit like Aya Lariye from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Balma Bhagora which featured in Parey Hut Love and Do Bol’s OST.

She has also been a part of many social awareness campaigns.

Comments

comments