Actress Aiman Khan shared a loved up picture with husband Muneeb Butt, serving major couple goals.

The couple are colour-coordinated in black, looking stunning. Aiman posted the snap on Instagram and wrote “Look of love.” In the picture, Butt can be seen adoringly looking at his wife.

The 20-year-old starlet’s style game is on point as she flaunts golden hoop earrings and a beach hat.

The duo were blessed with a baby girl on August 30, whom they have named Amal Muneeb.

The little one made her Instagram debut as the proud parents shared pictures from her aqiqa—an Islamic tradition of sacrificing an animal on the occasion of a child’s birth and distributing the meat to the poor.

They tied the knot in November 2018 in Karachi and made headlines for their extravagant wedding.

