Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have been blessed with a baby girl on Friday.

Actor Muneeb Butt took to social media to announce the birth of his first born. He wrote, “I don’t have words to explain the feelings! Alhamdulillah Allah has blessed me with the most precious gift!” He shared that he is delighted to hold his daughter is in his arms. She has been named Amal Muneeb.

The post garnered an outpour of love from fellow actors instantly. Celebrities like Ayeza Khan, Areeba Habib, Aijaz Aslam, Shahzad Sheikh, Yasir Hussain, and Haroon Shahid were the first ones to congratulate the 27-year-old actor amid abundant wishes from other followers.

Amal’s maternal aunt Minal Khan also put up a banner on Instagram story expressing her delight on the birth of her niece.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 in extravagant wedding in Karachi.

Related: Aineeb’s wedding celebrations are in full swing!

Here’s wishing the new born a healthy and happy life ahead!

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments