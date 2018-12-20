Air chief underlines need to develop national spirit to cope challenges

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has underlined the need to develop national spirit and to realize the dreams of our founding fathers.

“The age of globalization has brought many challenges for our nation and we have to face and overcome these challenges,” he said while addressing the faculty and students of Air University in the federal capital here today.

He said to benefit from various positives of the phenomenon; we have to protect our values, culture, family structure, national spirit and patriotism.

PAF chief urged the nation, if we want to excel in life we have to learn and adopt certain basic qualities such as tolerance, work ethics and better planning.

Earlier, on his arrival the Air Chief, Mujahid Anwar Khan was received by Air Vice Marshal (Retd), Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor of Air University.

PAF Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday (October 24) had thanked the Saudi Arabia for continued support to Pakistan and its armed forces, during his visit to the Ministry of Defence.

The air chief called on Assistant Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Ayesh and expressed gratitude for Kindgom’s support to Pakistan.

Both the dignitaries deliberated on defence and security cooperation, regional stability and steps towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries in general and air forces in particular.

