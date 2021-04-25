An air hostess has shared a secret in her TikTok video behind the crew members’ act of greeting passengers on their way to respective seats, saying that it has more to do than welcoming those onboard.

TikTok user and US flight attendant Kat Kamalani shared a video revealing staff are determining what passengers are most fit to help out in case of an emergency.

The video has gone viral since being shared on TikTok and garnered over 2.16 million views.

“Have you ever walked on a plane and saw the flight attendants standing right here greeting you? Or the flight attendants walking up and down the aisle? she said. “Well, I’m about to tell you what we’re really doing,” Kat Kamalani continued.

She said that while greeting the passenger, they are actually examining them to find out their A. B. P’s as the air hostess further explains that A. B. P’s are Able Body People capable of helping flight crew in case of a medical emergency, unexpected landing, or security breach.

She said this often includes military personnel — easily identifiable as they are often invited to board planes ahead of other passengers — as well as pilots, firefighters, police, doctors and nurses.

“We’re also looking at one more thing,” Kat goes on to explain.

Besides “looking for things that don’t belong on the plane” – including disallowed liquids – she claimed attendants are checking for human trafficking.

“It happens a lot in the industry,” she explained. “Our passenger safety is our number one priority, so we’re just looking for things that look off.”

