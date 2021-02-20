Air India’s plane hits electric pole during landing   

ANDHRA PRADESH: An Air India Express plane, with 64 passengers and crew on board, hit electric police during landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Following the landing at the airport, the passenger plane was taxing on the runway towards bay number 5 when it hit an electric pole. According to the international media reports, there were 64 passengers in the plane and nobody was injured in the accident.

Confirming the incident, the airport manager told journalists, “The plane coming from Doha met with a minor accident at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram today. When the flight was about to land, its wing hit a light pole. The light pole broke and fell down. The flight wing is slightly damaged. This incident happened at 16.54 IST,” he added.

After the accident, the plane was grounded at the airport and the authorities were making alternative arrangements for the passengers.

Comments

comments