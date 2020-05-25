Airbus team arrives in Karachi today to investigate PIA plane crash

KARACHI: A team of Airbus to arrive in Karachi on Monday (today) to assist the investigation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 plane crash.

Except two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden where the plane crashed was among the victims.

The team of French experts will arrive at Karachi Airport on a special Airbus 338.

The experts along with Pakistan’s investigation team will visit the plane crash and will also get briefing about the plane crash at the PIA Head Office.

PK-8303 attempted to land at Karachi airport before crash, say investigators

Sources privy to the development said that the experts will also visit the run of the Karachi airport and will see the footage of the cameras installed at the runway.

The team will leave for France on May 26 with the material essential for the probe into the crash.

Sources relayed the probe team had visited the runway of the airport and viewed the footage taken from cameras installed on the runway and found out that the pilot of the ill-fated PK-8303 attempted to touch down on the runway but the plane’s landing gear was not down.

