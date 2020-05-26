Airbus team visits PK-8303 crash site in Karachi

KARACHI: A team of Airbus arrived in Karachi to assist the probe in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-8303 recent plane crash, visited the site of the crash on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A team of 11 French experts landed in Karachi on a special Airbus 338 this morning to assist the investigation of the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

Except two survivors, all 97 passengers and crew members of the aircraft that crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport were confirmed dead. However, no resident of the Model Colony’s Jinnah Garden where the plane crashed was among the victims.

The experts visited the plane crash location and will also get briefing at the PIA Head Office.

Sources privy to the development said that the experts will also visit the runway of the Karachi airport and will see the footage of the cameras installed at the runway.

The team will leave for France tonight with the black box and parts of engine essential for the probe into the crash for further investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that the pilots international organization has also offered their technical assistance to the authorities in the probe.

An investigations team yesterday found the ‘voice date recorder’ of the Pakistan International Airlines plane (PIA) that crashed on Friday.

Sources said that the voice data recorder of the airliner found at the crash site in Karachi. The black box and the voice data recorder will be handed over to a team of Airbus experts to determine the cause of the plane crash.

Comments

comments