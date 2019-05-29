Airlines’ fares jacked up ahead of Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines have jacked up their fares after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had increased the fuel prices following a sharp increase in the international market and the soaring dollar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The increase in fares ahead of Eid is causing difficulties for the people of the country who use airways to travel to their loved ones.

After the increase in fares, PIA’s ticket from Lahore to Karachi is being sold up to Rs 31,000 from the previous Rs14,000.

Airblue’s Lahore to Karachi ticket is being sold at Rs32,500 and Serene Air Pakistan’s has soared to Rs39,500.

Two months back, one-way ticket from Lahore to Karachi was available in the range of Rs14,000 to Rs17,000, while the two-way ticket for Rs28,000.

Furthermore, sources said PIA, Airblue and Serene Air have reduced the number of planes for domestic flight operations in the country.

It may be recalled that last year in the month of December, the country’s flagship carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had slashed its fares for a limited time on international flights on the eve of new year.

