SUKKUR: Locust swarms continue to wreak havoc across Pakistan, as aerial help was called in to spray pesticides and insecticides in a small vicinity of Sindh infested with the critters, ARY News reported on Friday.

Saleh Pat area of Sindh’s Sukkur region was witness to the aerial measures employed against the infestation which had continually destroyed crops since last month.

The crops eating insects were successful in causing irreparable damage to wheat crops, gardens and farmed vegetables.

On December 4, Swarms of locusts, after leaving their trail of devastation in parts of Sindh, have now landed in Balochistan.

The swarms of crop-eating insects now reported to reach Quetta and before it in Mastung, Dasht and Kund Mesori, according to reports.

The locusts were reported at the Eastern Bypass of Quetta, Bhosa Mandi and Labour Colony areas.

