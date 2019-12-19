Web Analytics
Aisha Farooqui appointed as new FO spokesperson

Aisha Farooqui

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday announced the appointment of Director General Aisha Farooqui as the new spokesperson of Foreign Office.

According to a notification dated December 17, 2019 and issued here on Thursday, Aisha Farooqui, Director General, has been transferred and posted as Director General/spokesperson of the Foreign Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

Another officer Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Director General, on return from NMC (National Management Course) has also been transferred and posted as Member Directing Staff, National Defence University, added the notification.

She will replace the incumbent Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, who has now been nominated as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

Aisha Farooqui is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. She had served as consulate general of Pakistan in Houston, United States.

