So India again made false claims about surgical strike in Pakistani territory and some of their “ultra-nationalist” actors also started boasting about the same on social media.

So Pakistani Twitterati had to respond and this time it was more severe than the “Surgical Strike 1” when Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were trolled.

This time, first it was Ajay Devgan who also had to bear all the sarcasm earlier this month for not releasing his latest movie ‘Total Dhamaal’ in Pakistan and then came Akshay Kumar, only to be trollled.

“Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute # IndianAirForce,” Akshay Kumar wrote soon after Indian government and media started claiming that some Indian Air Force aircraft entered Pakistani territory and bombarded some terror camps.



Then tweeted Akshay Kumar, who wrote “Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack”.

As pictures released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) showed that they just left their payload, Pakistani Twitterati were like!

And then came some amazing and funny responses!

44 killed in Pulwama Attack.. In revenge IAF killed 8 trees… Salute to IAF 😀 pic.twitter.com/NhZcwR2kIa — Muhammad Anas Rehman (@MuhammadARehman) February 26, 2019

Beta movies Ma barkain marna or real Ma act krna 2 different chezain hain kbi aow na Pakistan phir btaty hain difference bw acting in movies & performance during war. — EngrAjmalSaeedPTI (@AjmalSaeedPTI1) February 26, 2019

