Ajay Devgan trolled for not releasing ‘Total Dhamaal’ in Pakistan

So Pakistani Twitterati is at it again!

Social media users from Pakistan and even India are brutally trolling Bollywood star Ajay Devgan after he announced that his latest movie ‘Total Dhamaal’ will not be released in Pakistan.

“In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Ajay Devgan wrote in a post on his Twitter account while referring to the February 14 Pulwama attack after which Indian media started blaming Pakistan without evidence.

Considering the kind of the movies this ‘Dhamaal’ series has produced, Pakistani Twitterati came with responses which left everyone in splits.

The Dhamaal movie series are sometimes totally copied from a mix of Hollywood flicks and have been termed “mindless” by critics.

Here are some of the best responses.

Seriously…. nobody cares!

Here comes and Indian!

