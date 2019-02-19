Ajay Devgan trolled for not releasing ‘Total Dhamaal’ in Pakistan

So Pakistani Twitterati is at it again!

Social media users from Pakistan and even India are brutally trolling Bollywood star Ajay Devgan after he announced that his latest movie ‘Total Dhamaal’ will not be released in Pakistan.

“In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Ajay Devgan wrote in a post on his Twitter account while referring to the February 14 Pulwama attack after which Indian media started blaming Pakistan without evidence.

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

Considering the kind of the movies this ‘Dhamaal’ series has produced, Pakistani Twitterati came with responses which left everyone in splits.

The Dhamaal movie series are sometimes totally copied from a mix of Hollywood flicks and have been termed “mindless” by critics.

Here are some of the best responses.



Pakistani Cinema’s going to miss this Masterpiece made by Copying different scenes of Hollywood… pic.twitter.com/zJX8mZHNGT — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) February 18, 2019

Thank you @ajaydevgn for doing the people of Pakistan a favour by not releasing #TotalDhamaal in Pakistan. We tend to overlook the silent, albeit destructive impact these kind of mindless films have on the human brain. — AHI (@aamnaisani) February 18, 2019

We are “devastated”. Have some mercy. 😂 — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) February 18, 2019

If you really want to wage a war on by mental torture, please do release the movie in Pakistan. What kind of enemies are you? Sparing us the emotional trauma of watching Total Dhamaal! — SARK (@sark_10) February 18, 2019

Total Dhamaal, Total Flop pic.twitter.com/EkKOwgEPDS — Ê j a z (@madagascar0912) February 18, 2019

