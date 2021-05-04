AJK govt decides to place Bhimber under lockdown amid COVID surge

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in Bhimber district in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the AJK government, the lockdown will be enforced in the Bhimber district from May 8 to May 16.

Earlier, the AJK government had announced that schools and colleges in the districts where the covid positivity ratio is above five per cent shall remain closed.

The new guidelines said all the businesses and trade centers would remain shut from 6pm until Sehri with an exception of pharmacies, gas stations, dairy shops, and tandoors, that will be exempt from the lockdown.

Moreover, people under 12 years of age and those above 60 years of age would be restricted to enter any markets whatsoever.

Furthermore, all the public, private parks, and assembly places will be under lockdown and will remain shut.

