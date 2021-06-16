AJK budget for FY2021-22 to be announced today

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will present its final budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 with a total outlay of Rs141.4 billion on Wednesday (today), reported ARY News.

The house is scheduled to meet at 11 am in which AJK Minister for Finance Dr Najeeb Naqi will present the budget.

According to the budget document, Rs28 billion have been proposed for the annual development package, which is 15% higher as compared to the FY-2020-21. Rs113.4 has been embarked for the non-development expenditures.

Rs 10 billion have been proposed for the transport and communication sector.

It will be the last budget of the incumbent AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan-led PML (N) AJK government, which is competing its stipulated 5-year constitutional term next month whereas the general elections for the 53-seat of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on July 25.

Read more: CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah presents budget for FY2021-22

So far, the federal government, Punjab and Sindh provinces have unveiled their budget proposals with no additional taxes.

On Tuesday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 in the Sindh Assembly.

The outlay of the deficit budget for the southeast province is estimated at Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing a surge of around 19.1 percent from last year.

He also announced a 25 percent increase in salaries of the government employees besides increasing the minimum wage from Rs 17,000 to Rs25,000.

