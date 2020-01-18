AJK declares snowfall affected region as calamity-hit area

MUZAFFARGARH: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has declared snowfall affected areas Neelum district, Leepa Valley and Bhedi area of Haveli district as calamity-hit areas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government of Azad Kashmir (AJK) has nominated Commissioner Muzaffarabad as Relief Commissioner for the affected region under the Natural Calamities Act 1976, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed the officials to plan relief operations in disaster-hit areas in view of the weather conditions.

The land link with Leepa Valley and Bhedi area of district Haveli has been disrupted due to heavy rainfall, the prime minister said.

Moreover, 13-year girl Sameena, who was injured in avalanche in Neelum Valley succumbed to her injuries soaring the death toll in the incident to 76.

The relief operations in the affected area have been ongoing and military troops and other rescue teams have been engaged in relief and rescue work.

The survivors of the natural disaster being provided food, tents, winter garments and other items of essential needs, officials said.

Comments

comments