AJK Premier discusses Kashmir dispute with EU officials in Brussels

BRUSSELS: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan met high ranking officials of European Union (EU) in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the AJK premier, who is on a visit to Brussels on the invitation of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, was warmly received by the KCEU senior representatives on his arrival at the airport.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Ali Raza Syed, senior representatives of KCEU Ambassador Anthony Crasner and Endre Barces, the AJK Prime Minister discussed the Kashmir dispute particularly the human rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider also visited the office of United Nation in Brussels and hailed a recent report of the international body on human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He asked that fact-finding missions should be sent to Kashmir and an international independent inquiry should be conducted in light of this year and last year’s reports of the United Nation on human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

Moreover, the AJK PM praised the efforts of the KCEU for highlighting the Kashmir dispute in Europe and said, “We highly regard these determinations on the great cause of Kashmir.”

