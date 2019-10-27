AJK president urges international community to help resolve Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the world community to help the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and bring an end to the dark night of slavery for them.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Black day, he said the international community must not ignore the Kashmir issue perceiving it a territorial dispute between the two countries but realise it an issue of the freedom and right to self-determination.

The AJK president reminded that the international community had recognised the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people under the relevant UN resolutions passed seven decades ago.

He said October 27th is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when India had landed its army in Kashmir on this day in 1947, and had occupied a vast part of the state but Kashmiri people had refused to accept this aggression.

Sardar Masood Khan said that those resisting the unlawful occupation of Kashmir are being killed, injured and incarcerated.

He said the Indian army uses cluster ammunition to kill and maim children innocent civilian in violation of international law.

The AJK president warned that if Kashmir issue is not resolved according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, and the international community does not take notice India’s war hysteria, no one would be able to avert war in this region.

Comments

comments