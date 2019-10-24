AJK president stresses need for struggle to liberate occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday stressed the need for struggle on political and diplomatic fronts to break the silence of powerful nations, including the United Nations Security Council, on the issue of Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of 72nd founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, Masood Khan said the struggle was necessary to liberate occupied Kashmir from the Indian clutches and to ensure defense and security of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, the AJK president inspected parade by a smart contingent of Azad Kashmir police. He also decorated police personnel showing outstanding performance and the families of martyred police personnel with presidential police award.

Earlier on September 15, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider had visited the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister also addressed a gathering of people residing along the working boundary, he had said that the brave people of Kashmir, be it in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) or the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the other side under the tyrannical regime of India, were not afraid of their hollow threats.

