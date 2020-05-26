Ajmal Wazir urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir has appealed coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media in Peshawar, he said that Hayatabad Medical complex has already started plasma transfusion trials to treat COVID-19 patients and two doctors have also donated blood plasma.

He also urged the people to maintain social distancing during Eid holidays as the threat of the virus still remains and it could spread further.

Lockdown was eased keeping in view the economic situation of people, he said and added that if precautionary measures are ignored, the virus will spread and the government would be compelled to take tough decisions.

Read More: Blood Transfusion Authority pleads recovered patients to donate plasma

It is pertinent to mention here that plasma therapy for the treatment of coronavirus patients initiated at the hospitals on May 10 after the government allowed to carry out clinical trials of passive immunisation process.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has soared to 57,705 with 1,356 cases reported during the past twenty-four hours.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 20,654 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 22,934 in Sindh, 8,080 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Azad Kashmir.

With 30 more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the national tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,197.

Comments

comments