CM Mahmood removes Ajmal Wazir as KP information adviser

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday removed Ajaml Wazir as an adviser to the chief minister on information and public relations, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for local government, Kamran Bangash has been given the additional portfolio of KP information and public relations, sources told ARY News.

Ajmal Wazir Khan was appointed as new KP information adviser back in March 2020. He replaced senior minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

Wazir, who belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam and had remained its central vice-president.

Earlier in Feb, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had made major reshuffling in provincial cabinet.

As per the notification, nine special assistants and two new ministers had been inducted in the provincial cabinet of KP.

Shahram Khan Tarakai had been made Health minister, Hasham Inamullah, social welfare, Akbar Ayub, Elementary and Secondary Education and Dr Amjad Ali has been given the portfolio of Minerals and Mines minister.

