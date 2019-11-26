Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Akcent singer meets DG ISPR, enjoys ‘fantastic tea’

Akcent, tea

Romanian band Akcent’s member Adrian Sina met DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor over a cup of tea on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the singer shared a video expressing his happiness after visiting Pakistan and performing in different cities. He can be seen holding a cup of tea in his hands.

“Hello, I am Adrian Sina from Akcent. I am so happy that I have had the chance to travel a long way, from Bucharest, where I live, to Pakistan, to meet the general,” the singer says in the video message.

“Met DG ISPR, Pakistani tea is Fantastic,” the Angel singer captioned his post taking a subtle jibe at India.

The phrase ‘tea is fantastic’ was used by captured Indian pilot Abhinandan back in February when he was served the beverage by Pakistani officers.

View this post on Instagram

Last night in Lahore, Pakistan @akcentofficial

A post shared by Akcent Pakistan (@akcentpakistan) on

The singer was touring Pakistan; he held concerts in Karachi, Faisalabad, Bhawalpur and Lahore.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Urwa Hocane shares group photo as ‘Tich Button’ cast wraps up shoot

Lifestyle

Netflix makes deal to keep one of New York’s oldest theatres open

Lifestyle

‘Knives Out’: a whodunit set in contemporary America

Lifestyle

Bullying debate starts after death of pop star


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close