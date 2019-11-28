If God is not smiling upon me I am not successful, says Akon

Grammy award-winning singer Akon delivered a keynote address at the Sharjah Entrepreneurial Festival and said his decisions are based on his faith.

The Senegalese-American singer shared his journey from being a car thief to becoming one of the biggest pop stars. He revealed that his life away from the music industry provides him with the most satisfaction.

Akon aims to help people with his money and has launched a solar-powered energy project of his own. He shared his thoughts about what success means to him and how entrepreneurs ignore the spiritual side of the business.

“For me, real success is faith. If God is not smiling upon me I am not successful. I don’t care even if I have a billion dollars in the bank. And what good am I if I have a billion dollars sitting in the bank in the first place?” he said.

The US singer and entrepreneur @Akon discusses his career and the meaning of success at the @sharjahef on Monday. pic.twitter.com/HNHR0vMS5I — Saeed (@SaeedSquared) November 26, 2019

Akon was born in St. Louis, Missouri in a Muslim family. About the debate on whether music is haram, he said that he would not judge anyone because, “at the end of the day, Allah is watching and he knows what is in your heart.”

He was expected to visit Pakistan in April earlier this year but couldn’t.

