ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Akram Khan Durrani, has appeared before the investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probing assets beyond income, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) submitted its reply on the questionnaire given to him by the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators. Sources said that Durrani has submitted answers to the 15 questions and also provided particulars of assets belonging to him and his family.

In previous development, the anti-graft watchdog had made progress on October 17 in illegal appointments case against the former chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani.

A team comprising officials of NAB Rawalpindi chapter had arrested two persons in connection with the case. According to NAB officials, a government officer is also among the arrested persons.

Read: NAB makes two arrests in illegal appointments case against Akram Durrani

The detainees were identified as Mukhtar Bukhsh and Atif Malik, the officials said, adding that Bukhsh is the chief admin officer of Public Works Department (PWD). The arrested persons were allegedly involved in illegal appointments during the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) central leader Akram Durrani’s tenure during 2002 to 2007.

The JUI-F leader and the current leader of the opposition in the KP Assembly is also facing charges of misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots in other NAB cases.

Earlier on October 14, Durrani had failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in an ongoing investigation in assets beyond means case against him.

