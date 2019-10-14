Akram Durrani fails to satisfy NAB team in assets inquiry case

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani has failed to satisfy the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team in an ongoing assets beyond means case investigation against him, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Durrani was grilled for around four hours by the accountability team, in which he failed to give satisfactory answers against the queries of the top graft buster, said sources.

The federal minister was served a questionnaire comprising 15 questions and was asked to submit the answers within a week.

According to the NAB, the former minister had allegedly allotted plots owned by the DHA Foundation in sectors 1-12 and 1-16 to his near and dear ones and caused losses to the national exchequer.

He served as the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 2002 to 2007. He served as federal minister for Housing and Works, in the Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

Read more: Akram Durrani shows up before NAB in assets beyond means case

Last year, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had ordered an inquiry against Akram Khan Durrani over misuse of power and illegal allotment of plots.

Durrani was re-elected to Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) from Constituency PK-90 (Bannu-IV) in general election of 2018.

On October 2, 2018, Akram Khan Durrani became leader of the opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

