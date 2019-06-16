Web Analytics
All Karachi Tajir Ittehad delegation calls on Khurrum Sher Zaman

KARACHI: A delegation of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khurram Sher Zaman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The delegation comprises of representatives of different markets of the metropolis in order to hold discussions over traders’ issues.

The strike call made by the business community for June 19 (Wednesday) was also came under discussion.

The PTI’s provincial legislator assured the delegation for apprising Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding issues being faced by the business community.

Sources said that Zaman will also play his part for organising a meeting between tradesmen leadership and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

