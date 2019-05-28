Imam-e-Kaaba calls upon media to confront malicious propaganda against Islam

RIYADH: Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdurrahman Al-Sudais has called upon media ‘to confront the malicious media campaigns against Islam and its Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

In his message to Islamic media, Al-Sudais said, “Come to holding a vocational ethical charter and an honour code that uphold the principles and values.”

While being interviewed by Okaz Newspaper, he said, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz keens on joining hands of the Islamic states. The upcoming Islamic Summit hosted by King Salman would be held on the 27th of holy month of Ramadan in order to reinforce the Islamic solidarity, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia will host the 14th session of the OIC’s Islamic Summit in Makkah on May 31, chaired by King Salman.

The summit, according to SPA, is titled “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future” and aims to develop a unified stance on events in the Islamic world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend the 14th summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Makkah.

