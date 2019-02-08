‘Aleem Khan not arrested due to indignation of NAB chairman’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday rejected the impression created by a section of media that former Punjab minister Aleem Khan had been arrested because of the indignation of the chairman NAB.

The NAB spokesman in a statement said that Aleem Khan’s arrest was prima facie on merit, in accordance with law and he was apprehended after completing all the legal requirements.

He said the NAB only believed in performing duties in line with the constitution and law of the land.

Read More: Aleem Khan remanded to NAB custody till Feb 15

“The chairman NAB does not influence any inquiry or investigation. Neither he ever has met Abdul Aleem not he was cross with him for any letter,” he said.

The accountability court on Thursday remanded Aleem Khan for nine days to NAB in a case of assets beyond known sources of income. The court directed the anti-graft watchdog to produce him on Feb 15.

The PTI leader had tendered his resignation after being arrested by the anti-graft watchdog on Feb 6.

The provincial lawmaker had been taken into custody when he appeared before NAB for the hearing of two cases against him pertaining to offshore companies and assets beyond his sources of income on Feb 6.

His answers had failed to satisfy NAB officials during the inquiry, leading to his arrest. Before he tendered his resignation, Khan was supervising five ministries as senior minister of the Punjab cabinet.

