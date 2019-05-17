Aleem Khan released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

The jail authorities released the PTI leader upon receipt of his release order which an accountability court issued after submission of surety bonds by his lawyers.

Subsequently, MPA Shoeb Siddiqui reached Kot Lakhpat Jail and handed the release order over to the prison authorities, thereby securing the release of Mr Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said the former minister set an example by stepping down from his office on the very first day of his arrest by NAB. He said those who remained involved in corrupt practices must be brought to book but after completion of investigation.

Earlier on Friday, the Lahore High Court ordered the release of Aleem Khan from judicial custody on bail in a case pertaining to possession of assets beyond means.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem granted Khan bail against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken the former Punjab senior minister into custody on Feb 7 after he reportedly failed to satisfy the bureau’s officials about sources of his income in connection with his offshore companies.

