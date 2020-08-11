Aleem Khan rules out shortage of wheat flour in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday has ruled out any shortage of wheat flour in the province, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Aleem Khan said supply of flour across the province is being done at a controlled rate and added that there are sufficient stocks of wheat available with shopkeepers and there is no shortage.

“Food department teams and district administration are alert in every district of the province.”

Abdul Aleem Khan said Sindh has not yet started supply of wheat to flour mills at a subsidized rate and underlined the need for a unified flour rate in the provinces.

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities to ensure the availability of wheat at a reasonable price across the country.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran had directed to ensure wheat’s obstacle free inter-province movement and had added that unhindered availability of the commodity was the top priority of the government.

