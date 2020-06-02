ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday strongly denounced the continuing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement released from Islamabad, the minister said Indian occupying forces are martyring Kashmiri youth and inflicting worst kind of brutalities on innocent Kashmiris for the last seven decades.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that extrajudicial killings are on the rise in the held valley.

The minister saluted the valiant Kashmiris who have shown utmost resolve and steadfastness in their demand for right of self-determination despite all Indian atrocities.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to just struggle of innocent Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Read more: PM Imran Khan, Italian counterpart discuss Kashmir issue

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian ongoing brutalities and inhuman acts on Kashmiris.

Indian forces martyr 13 Kashmiris in a single day

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred 13 Kashmiri youth in a single day on Monday.

Indian troops martyred 10 youth during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district.

The operation was launched by Indian troops on 28th May in the areas of the district. The Indian army officer told media a man that searches were underway in the villages of Poonch district.

Comments

comments