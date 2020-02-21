Rockstar Ali Azmat opened up about Pakistan Super League 5 opening ceremony and the official anthem Tayyar Hain of the league.

The opening ceremony took place in Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday where the singer took to stage towards the end to entertain the audience.

Speaking on ARY News’ show, Har Lamha Purjosh, when asked went wrong at the opening ceremony, which received a lot of flak on social media, Ali Azmat responded by saying that nobody seems to know that.

Many artists were upset and disappointed with how things panned out as only 60 seconds of the three and a half minute long anthem was played at the stadium, he added.

The Junoon band’s lead vocalist said that Asim and Haroon’s part of the official song was not played and they weren’t even informed that a shorter version will be played.

On the controversy surrounding the theme song, Ali Azmat said that some “rival artists” hired bloggers to ridicule the anthem on social media. Ali Azmat, however, didn’t name as to who he thinks the rival artist was.

About Asim Azhar’s reaction, who apologised to fans, Ali Azmat was of the view that the young singer sang quite well and shouldn’t have apologised.

“Asim has sung the [official] song very well. He just came under pressure because he has not been exposed to this hate on social media before,” he said about the young singer issuing an apology for not meeting fans’ expectations.

Later, Ali Zafar, who has sung previous anthems of PSL, took to Twitter and released a video in which, he can be seen saying that “everyone should blame him for whatever goes wrong in their lives”.

The video ends with an anthem he sang for PSL.

It is pertinent to note here that some social media users had said that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’ soon after it was released.

