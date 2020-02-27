Ali Azmat says he welcomes all PSL songs from fellow artists

Prominent Pakistani singer Ali Azmat has said that every year Pakistan Super League (PSL) releases an anthem, which is not meant to compete or be better than the previous year’s track.

Following Ali Zafar’s announcement that he will produce an unofficial PSL song on fans’ demand, Azmat who was part of PSL 5’s official anthem Tayyar Hain, took to social media to share that he welcomes PSL songs from fellow artists.

“Any song made for this occasion by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it,” he wrote.

“We seem to have forgotten the message of unity the song is giving and focus on the who is singing it,” the singer added.

He went onto say “We welcome all songs from fellow artists who are celebrating their love for cricket and their country too. Pakistan hai hamara, Pakistan hai tumhara (Pakistan is ours, Pakistan is yours). Pakistan Zindabad!”

Some social media users were of the view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain.

The Channo singer has said his new song is ready!

