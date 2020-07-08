Minister shares ‘evidence’ as Centre, Sindh lock horns over JIT report

ISLAMABAD: A day after blasting the Sindh government for “tampering” with Uzair Baloch’s JIT report, Minister for Shipping and Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a clip from PPP leader Nabil Gabol’s 2016 interview to ARY News.

“Dig a little and you’ll find a lot of evidence,” he wrote on his official social media account on the microblogging site, sharing the one-minute-and forty-three-second long video clip.

“Here is @Nabilgabol on July 31st, 2016 live on ARY openly stating that Sindh Police is refusing to sign the Uzair Baloch JIT reports.”

Dig a little and you’ll find a lot of evidence!

Here is @Nabilgabol on July 31st, 2016 live on ARY openly stating that Sindh Police is refusing to sign the Uzair Baloch JIT reports. pic.twitter.com/KCf529nqth — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 8, 2020

Speaking at a press conference the other day, Ali Haider Zaidi had appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to take a suo motu notice of the Uzair Baloch JIT report released by the Sindh government.

“The JIT on Uzair Baloch released by the Sindh government is edited. There is a difference between these two reports. The JIT report unveiled by Sindh govt is 35 pages, whereas, the original report is 43 pages. No one from the Sindh government signed it,” he claimed.

Rejecting the minister’s accusations, Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, claimed that Mr Zaidi had recently conducted a press conference where he only talked about the speculations being made on social media platforms.

He said that all government documents would have contained signatures and stamps, whereas, nobody could claim for having a JIT report with only four signatures.

