KARACHI: Taking exception to provision of an untrained security guard for protection of slain former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Ali Raza Abidi, the Sindh Home Department on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to the security company to explain its position.

According to the notice, the firm’s security guard was present at the gate of Abidi’s residence when he was attacked by armed men. The guard’s duty was to provide security to the deceased but he failed to do so.

The weapon provided to the guard was defective and he was not properly trained to use arms. The security firm has been directed to submit a reply to the notice within seven days or else its licence will be suspended.

A day earlier, Provincial Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer said the government will take action against the security company on police report.

He disclosed in a statement that 260 security companies have been registered in the province and only 50 of these registered security firms meet satisfactory standards.

It means only less than 20 percent ratio of the security companies could provide services to the clients and 80 percent fleecing their customers without providing proper security.

The personal security guards of Ali Raza Abidi were untrained to use arms and were provided defective weapon and only five cartridges, police report said.

The security guard of Abidi who was present during the attack, informed the police that he failed in opening fire despite loading the chamber of the weapon repeatedly.

Comments

comments