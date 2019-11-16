Ali Sethi wows audience with his singing at sister’s wedding

Singer Ali Sethi captivated people with his mesmerizing voice at his sister Mira’s wedding.

Ali’s rendition of classical songs; featuring Agar Tum Saath Ho and Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo not only wowed the audience but made Mira and her husband dance to the songs.

The actress donned a pink outfit with traditional jewelry, keeping it minimal on her big day. She tied the knot with fiance Bilal Siddiqui on November 14.

Last year in November, she made the announcement of her engagement and penned a heartfelt note of how she found the love of her life.

She said he walked into her life in 2017 although the duo studied at the same university. A decade later, they met in Lahore on a warm February evening and the rest is history.

